CNN's Latest Swipe at Trump's Mt. Rushmore Speech Is Why People Call Them 'Enemies of the People'

I mean you just cannot make this up. President Trump visiting Mount Rushmore sent the liberal media into a total meltdown yesterday. The fallout is still doling out insane attacks against a speech that was patriotic and attacked the Left’s ongoing campaign to erase our history. Yeah, it’s pretty explicit as to why the media is hyperventilating right now. One, Trump is still president. Two, he’s Republican. And three, he’s a cheerleader for America—how awful, right? Well, CNN, the go-to for garbage anti-Trump takes, decided to compile a list of the most “outrageous” claims made by the president last night. I’m not kidding. And, uh, for those of us who aren’t mind-broken by Trump or are normal in cognitive function, you’re going to find this list confusing. Why? There’s nothing outrageous about it; Trump just said it so these clowns go into an epileptic fit. The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy did a lengthy thread about the outrage over the speech on Twitter, but here are some of the remarks that liberal America just couldn’t handle last night (via CNN):

Verbatim quote from last night’s speech:



“We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion, and creed. Every child of every color, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God.” https://t.co/OyivN4mIWx — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) July 4, 2020

3. "And yet, as we meet here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for, struggled, they bled to secure." 4. "Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children." 5. "Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities." 16. "Lincoln won the Civil War. He issued the Emancipation Proclamation. He led the passage of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery for all time." […] 21. "We want free and open debate, not speech codes and cancel culture." 22. "Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end America." 23. "For the sake of our honor, for the sake of our children, for the sake of our union, we must protect and preserve our history, our heritage, and our great heroes." 24. "We are the people who dreamed a spectacular dream -- it was called Las 25. "We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American astronauts on the moon, and, one day very soon, we will plant our flag on Mars." […] 28. "I love your state. I love this country."

The one that really seemed to bother @CillizzaCNN was Trump's defense of Mount Rushmore..



"Uh, was there some sort of movement to tear down Mount Rushmore I was unaware of or....?"



Apparently, Chris doesn't read CNN... pic.twitter.com/bn4xbHss8G — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 4, 2020

The network added some witticisms, but only liberals would find them amusing. Also, these people can’t do comedy. Also, yeah, there is a mob growing, guys. What do you call the CHAZ zone in Seattle, where up until recently armed leftists seized a portion of the city? It only took the murder to two people for state officials to move in and restore law and order. Statues are being torn down and there is an authoritarian ethos from the ‘woke’ Left that is culturally ascendant and beginning to flex their muscles. They already scalped top editors at The Philadelphia Inquirer and The New York Times for having the audacity of publishing a differing view or signing off on a headline they found offensive.

And what’s worse is that this network and other covered the rioting and the protests over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police for days, no mentioning of COVID, by the way, but when Trump mentions the mob violence—they think—what—we didn’t see their hours of footage regarding the destruction. CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta was besieged. They had to put up walls to protect it, but there’s no mob.

And they wonder why they’re hated so much, why they’re mocked, why their credibility numbers are being pissed on in a toilet. It’s because of crap like this that earns them their moniker of enemies of the people. They are. They suck. And everyone seems to know it except for these isolated idiots. How can you have so many teams in the field and still be this mentally defective? It’s truly embarrassing. What’s ironic is that even CNN is too ‘conservative’ for the woke crowd. If you don’t agree with them on one issue, you’re out and are marked for destruction. J.K. Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, which has become the Left’s go-to book, was canceled because she’s not really on the whole transwomen are women train. Yeah, she was torched for aligning with science. Go figure.

