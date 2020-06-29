The Mob Wins in Newark: Christopher Columbus Has Been Removed

If conservatives want any gauge on how we’re doing in the so-called culture war, look no further than the historical statues, brand names, and even some aspects of entertainment that are being given a facelift because they’re problematic to the coddled, soft, crybabies of the Left. The Dixie Chicks are now just The Chicks. Lady Antebellum is now Lady A. Fruit snacks are now ‘woke.’ And of course, Confederate statues, the Founding Fathers, Christopher Columbus, and others are being ripped down or vandalized. We’re losing—badly. This is part of the erasure of American history, part of liberal America’s campaign to eat away at this country from the inside. Columbus is not just a remarkable historical figure, he’s a superhero to the Italian American community. Well, he’s now canceled and he fell victim to the political correctness mob in Newark, New Jersey (via CBS NY):

“In keeping with the movement to remove symbols of oppression and white supremacy, we have decided to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from Washington Park,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. “We took it down with City work crews in a safe and orderly manner, to avoid the potential danger of people taking it upon themselves to topple it.” Nationwide, there’s been a movement to take down statues representing historical figures connected to any kind of oppression or white supremacy. “Every night we’re going to get tougher and tougher,” President Donald Trump said. The president tweeted that he signed a strong executive order protecting American monuments, memorials and statues.

There was an excellent Sopranos episode about Columbus and the statue, though it was not Black Lives Matter activists; it was Native Americans. Still, it just shows to some on the Right who don’t get that this was never about Confederate statues. They will come after Columbus, Jefferson, Washington, and others. Ulysses S. Grant was torn down, folks. Don’t give the Left an inch on any of their arguments. They’re wrong. And this is what they’ll do if you cede ground to them. In Philadelphia, they too are moving forward with a plan to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus. It was announced last week (via Philly Inquirer):

Philadelphia city officials … announced they intend to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus in Marconi Plaza, which has repeatedly attracted armed groups accused of assaulting protesters and passersby amid a national reckoning over monuments to controversial figures. Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement … the city will ask the Art Commission on July 22 to approve the statue’s removal “in light of ongoing public safety concerns about the presence of armed individuals at Marconi Plaza.” The move came less than 24 hours after the most recent incident, in which a group of armed white South Philadelphians provoked a brawl with protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The mob is winning.