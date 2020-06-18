Liberal Media

NBC News Gets Wrecked Over Botched Story About Conservative Publication

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 2:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Well, it looks like NBC News’ Verification Center tried to go after conservative news sites and ended up peddling fake news instead. It comes after a story they pushed claiming that Google has demonetized The Federalist. Yet, Google denied they did any such thing, even refuting it on their Twitter account. This forced NBC News to edit their piece

Google has banned ZeroHedge, a far-right website that often traffics in conspiracy theories, from its advertising platform over policy violations found in the comments section of stories about recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Google also issued a warning on Tuesday to The Federalist over comments on articles related to recent protests.

A Google spokesperson said in an email on Monday that it demonetized the websites after determining they violated its policies on content related to race.

“We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing," the spokesperson wrote. "When a page or site violates our policies, we take action. In this case, we’ve removed both sites’ ability to monetize with Google.”

After publication of this story, Google backtracked Tuesday, clarifying that The Federalist had been warned about policy violations but still had time to address them.

The Federalist removed their comments section. Yet, upon publication of this story, which was a train wreck from the start, Adele-Momoko Fraser, who wrote the piece, thanked the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate and their Stop Funding Fake News campaign for their “hard work and collaboration.” Was there collusion here? We shouldn't be shocked, but the best part is that Fraser's attempt to clarify only made the situation worse. I mean, she did pretty much admit this was a 'woke' social justice move:

Remember to the Left, words are violence. Silence is violence. And therefore, anything that makes them uncomfortable is violent and hateful and any pieces criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement could slate you for demolition by the left-wing mob. Coach Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State University is under siege because he simply wore a One America News T-shirt that criticized the movement. Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson is now facing calls for his firing after his blog, Legal Insurrection, published a couple of posts criticizing BLM. 

These people hate us, folks. You all know that, though someone should probably tell Sen. Marco Rubio. Show no mercy for you shall receive none. That should be the first rule in dealing with the American Left. 

Also, this NBC News Verification Center looks like a fairly new venture. A huge round of applause for this rake-stepping moment.  

Most Popular