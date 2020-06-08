Why the Democrats' Moment of Silence for George Floyd Today Should Horrify Black Voters

If you’re a Democrat and support the latest police reform bill, that makes you black. This appears to be a trend. Former Vice President Joe Biden was quite clear when he told New York City radio host Charlemagne tha God that if black people don’t support him in the 2020 election, they “ain’t black.” He then blamed other people for not getting his joke. It was cringe-worthy.

Now, to ensure that black voters don’t leave them, congressional Democrats, quarterbacked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, decided to have a moment of silence for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after being placed under arrest by the police. The act is fine, the attire was not. The group, mostly white, wore Kente cloth. It’s traditional Africa garb, which these clowns had no business wearing. It was a sad and pathetic exercise in pandering, and oh yes—black voters noticed. Pro-life activistObianuju Ekeochat took to Twitter to vent her dismay (via Fox News):

Congressional Democrats take a knee as they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/JnqDlzMFDq pic.twitter.com/8CBdgtLUjz — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

Excuse me, Democrats," she continued. "Don't treat Africans like we're children. These fabrics and these colorful things that we have within our culture and tradition, they all mean something to us. I know you look at us and you say, 'Oh, Africans are so cute in all of your colorful dresses.' Well, some of those dresses and patterns and colors and fabrics actually do mean something to us." Ekeocha went on to ask why Democrats were using the cloth for their "own show of non-racism." […] Frederick Joseph, a former surrogate for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., laid out a series of criticisms for Democrats. He took special aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who knelt in the Capitol Visitor Center while wearing the cloth. "If anyone can’t understand why Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and them dressed up like they’re trying to sneak into Wakanda is disrespectful and appropriative you have a great deal to learn," he said, referring to the fictional land where Marvel's "Black Panther" takes place.

If Republicans wore Kente cloth as part of a publicity stunt the entire media would be in an uproar over cultural appropriation & they’d be called racists. https://t.co/vqJ5LY6BVN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2020

I’m sure??someone told them that fabric represents black people but in truth a Nigerian like me cannot lay claim to this significant fabric which is very much a part of Ghanaian identity.



Dear democrats,these colors & patterns belong to ancient tribes and mean something to us. pic.twitter.com/nuB1RPBtQA — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020

I had to say something about the American politicians shameless and ignorantly using the Kente fabric as a prop in their virtue signaling.



*I’m usually more mild mannered than this so please forgive me, I’m upset. pic.twitter.com/aZMjgsHujS — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020

How is this not cultural appropriation? ?? pic.twitter.com/2tU3O3wuLU — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) June 8, 2020

After 30 years of creating the system whose brutality America rejects, @SpeakerPelosi now settles for

??cultural appropriation

??another photo op

??weak reforms falling short of demands to #DefundPolice, and

??expanding police surveillance even further!#BlackLivesMattter https://t.co/s35yvZMtDI — ??Shahid Buttar for Congress (@ShahidForChange) June 8, 2020

If anyone can’t understand why Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and them dressed up like they’re trying to sneak into Wakanda is disrespectful and appropriative you have a great deal to learn. https://t.co/DGsKHCZNQT — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 8, 2020

White People: “We have to listen to Black people.”



Me, a Black person: “This is cultural appropriation and not okay.”



White people: “YOU SHOULD BE HAPPY THEYRE DOING SOMETHING. JUST BE HAPPY WE ARE TRYING AND SHUT UP! AND I KNOW ANOTHER BLACK WHO DOESNT MIND!” — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 8, 2020

Wakanda mess is this? https://t.co/MfIcjBRh1J — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) June 8, 2020

In another tweet, Jones added, “White People: ‘We have to listen to Black people.’ Me, a Black person: ‘This is cultural appropriation and not okay.’ White people: ‘YOU SHOULD BE HAPPY THEYRE DOING SOMETHING. JUST BE HAPPY WE ARE TRYING AND SHUT UP! AND I KNOW ANOTHER BLACK WHO DOESNT MIND!’”

It showed the Democrats' gross entitlement when it comes to racial politics. How could you view that and not be insulted? It’s almost as bad as Joe Biden’s lecture to black voters.

The outrage over Floyd is well-placed. He died when Officer Dereck Chauvin kept his knee on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes. Floyd was already handcuffed, subdued, and was lying prone to the ground. The video audibly captures his pleas of him not being able to breathe. Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers were also fired and charged in aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

While there should have been protests, that has long passed. A lot of these Floyd demonstrations quickly devolved into rioting, looting, and arson. It’s time to put the mob down and restore law and order. Floyd’s death did unite the country in shock and anger. Condemnation of the Minneapolis PD transcended across the aisle, but that all gets blown up when people start rioting.

But back on the Hill, this was a painful, painful exercise during an election year. It’s becoming clear that more and more black voters are not happy with the Democratic Party and are starting to ask why they should support them. It’s not sitting well with Democrats for sure. That’s how you got Joe Biden's lecture on who is really black in America. They think black voters belong to them.