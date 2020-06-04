Poll: The Group of People Most Likely to Defend the George Floyd Riots Is Not Shocking

The death of George Floyd is a tragedy. It’s an atrocity. It should have never happened. It was avoidable. It has united the country in shock and outrage, as it should. Floyd, a Minneapolis resident, reportedly used a fake $20 bill at a location and then got caught by police. He was arrested, placed in handcuffs, and was lying prone to the ground. That’s when Officer Derek Chauvin decided to keep his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes, which killed him. Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder, while the three other officers involved also lost their jobs and were booked on aiding and abetting murder. It’s all on video. Floyd is heard crying out that he couldn’t breathe.

Yet, the protests in his name, the calls for justice, all of that has been drowned out by the rioting, looting, and wanton destruction of property by these thugs. The liberal media says that a roving troop of white neo-Nazis are to blame. That’s patently false. CNN, MSNBC, and other lefty outlets have peddled a full-blown defense of the chaos and the looting. It’s a mechanism for change or something. So, while we’re defending rampant destruction and lawlessness, who really supports the rioters.

Well, according to a poll, it’s a group of people who shouldn’t shock you in the slightest. It’s young and wealthy liberals, who support the chaos from their ivory towers. These are also bound to be the most Trump-deranged individuals in the country, who probably still believe the myth that the Russians colluded with the Trump campaign to win an election. Chrissy Clark of the Washington Free Beacon has more:

Monmouth University researchers found that 62 percent of those aged 18 to 34 believe the actions of protesters were defensible, with 22 percent saying the actions of the protesters are "fully justified" and 40 percent saying they are "partially justified." Only 29 percent said that such behavior is never justified, well below the 44 percent mark of respondents aged 35 to 54. Similar results were found among college-educated Americans, with 58 percent of college graduates saying the actions of the protesters are justified. Both the young and college-educated were the most likely to express favorability toward the riots and looting going on in major urban areas. Protests also found their strongest support among wealthier Americans—37 percent of those with reported incomes of more than $100,000 said the actions of the protesters were not justified compared with 39 percent of those earning less than $50,000. As riots took place in the wake of the death of George Floyd, President Trump accused the "anti-fascist" group commonly dubbed "Antifa" of overshadowing the efforts of peaceful protesters with destructive violence. On May 31, Trump designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist group.

Also, let’s toss in white liberals into the mix, of course. We’ve seen some utterly unhinged nonsense from them, as this incident in Hackensack New Jersey where a mostly white crowd cheered calls for violence from a black activist. But nothing will compare to some white lefty using the n-word when confronted by Brandon Farley, who was documenting the unrest in Portland. These folks know they’re not black, right? Again, this is America, do what you want within reason, but I’ve been told by many a leftist that this could be classified as cultural appropriation. I don’t know. There’s a lot of fluidity on the Left concerning what the rules are to these pseudo-societal constructs they’ve erected to ensure no debate occurs which exposes their weak sauce talking points.