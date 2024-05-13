Gold Star Families Blast Jen Psaki's Lies: 'Her Useless A** Wasn't Even There'

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave a cruel Mother’s Day gift to the 13 Gold Star families who famously watched President Joe Biden repeatedly stare at his watch during the dignified transfer of their loved ones at Dover Air Force Base almost three years ago — by calling them liars — all to hawk her new book.

Mark Schmitz, whose son Jared was one of the 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan on August 26th, 2021, told Townhall that Psaki “will be hearing from our attorney, [and] so will her publisher…to the fullest extent of the law,” adding that “what she wrote was absolutely disgusting and clearly only for political and financial gain at the expense of grieving Gold Star families.”

According to Axios’s Alex Thompson, who had the misfortune of reading at least parts of her book, Psaki falsely claimed that it was “misinformation” for the Gold Star families and their supporters to claim that Biden checked his watch as their loved ones' remains returned to American soil.

“The president looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended. Moments later, he and the First Lady headed toward their car,” Psaki falsely claimed. She, of course, was not on the tarmac — and the Gold Star families who were held nothing back in the aftermath of her book release.

“Her useless a** wasn’t even there. We were,” Schmitz added of the incident when Biden had “half the families rushing across the tarmac to pound the s**t out of him.” It’s particularly cruel for Psaki “to publish this right before Mother’s Day,” Schmitz said.

Steve Nikoui, who was arrested and charged following his disruption of Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this year, added to Townhall that “it hurts to have the former White House Press Secretary state an outright lie for no other reason than to score, for the Democrat Party, political points at the expense of our kids’ lives and their service to their country.”

As with Schmitz, Nikoui added that Psaki “was not there. I witnessed it with my own eyes. She is a perfect example of the administration: all lies and false propaganda.” In contrast with Psaki, whose book is currently for sale for a whopping $22.05 on Amazon, Coral Briseño noted that “we are the only ones looking for the truth, not seeking for any monetary or political recognition.”

Christy Shamblin, whose daughter-in-law Nicole Gee famously posted a photo holding an infant and beaming about how much she loves her job, said it is “disgraceful [that] this is how she chooses to make money and the continuation of a career spent lying to the American people.”

Following Thompson’s story, Psaki caved to reality and said that the “detail in a few lines of the book about the exact number of times he looked at his watch will be removed in future reprints and the ebook.” Importantly, however, she knew prior to the article’s publication that she lied — and presumably had no plans to correct the record — until she was lit up for it. Congressman Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), himself a former Navy SEAL, called her “Madam Goebbels” for her shameless lying.

For Darin Hoover, the Gold Star father of Taylor Hoover, those changes are insufficient. “In the age of cancel culture, she needs to be canceled,” he told Townhall. “She's trying to rewrite history and make money off of our kids’ backs and their legacy and we will not stand for it. I'm calling on NBC, MSNBC, and Simon and Schuster, the publishers, to terminate Psaki for those lies.”

In defense of Psaki, she had no reason to believe that her shameless lies for her own personal profit about Afghanistan would be called out. The Biden administration has gaslit the American public, and these Gold Star families, since before his failed evacuation even happened.

For all the rightful criticisms aimed at South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s book, at least she didn’t lie about shooting her dog. Psaki, on the other hand, had no such qualms.

“This is Psaki and the Biden world lying with abandon, but finally colliding with a superior force: the Gold Star families,” Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA), who has championed these Gold Star families for years, told Townhall.

Americans can only hope that there will be more accountability for Psaki’s lies in print than there were for her lies from the White House briefing room.