Twitter Activist: 'Racist' White Women Vote Trump Because He's 'Openly Racist'

It’s a trope with which Trump voters are all too familiar: If you support the president, you’re racist.

That’s how Amee Vanderpool, an author and self-described feminist, characterized suburban women who back Donald Trump. Vanderpool took to Twitter on Wednesday to “fix” a tweet from the president in which he said suburban housewives would vote for him for safe neighborhoods.

"Racist white women will be voting for me. They are scared of black people and thrilled that I am willing to be openly racist and not let black people invade their neighborhood. Biden picked a black, female running mate. Corey Booker is also black, be afraid!"



There. I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/D8mqN9g095 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 12, 2020

Vanderpool doubled down on her comments in a follow-up tweet, asserting that her message captures what both Trump and “his followers” believe. She also argued that the president employs the “Southern Strategy” of seeking to garner white support by appealing to racism against black Americans.

Once again, I can't believe I have to explain this: https://t.co/lpnWaeBdir — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 12, 2020

It seems Vanderpool can’t fathom that the overwhelming majority of Trump voters’ support for him has nothing to do with race and everything to do with his policies, something conservatives on Twitter were quick to point out.

Here we go again. If you vote for Trump, it’s not because you‘re pro life, pro second amendment, pro 2A and support having a border, it’s because you’re rrrrrracissssst! https://t.co/I0xnoEz7Zu — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 12, 2020

Arrogant reductionism lost you 2016. Glad to see ya doubling down. https://t.co/hGPVVJ2GX7 — Dems Are Elder Abusing Biden (@DementiaBiden) August 12, 2020

1.) she assumes only “white women” are suburban housewives



2.) she assumes only “black people” makeup low income housing



Leftists have become the thing they claim to hate most.... ??#Trump2020 https://t.co/3KRSUIweUh — ToriLynn_1881 (@1881Torilynn) August 12, 2020

In Vanderpool’s analysis, Americans voted for Trump not out of concern for religious liberty, protections for the unborn, the Supreme Court, national defense, concerns over China, the economy, or a host of other policy issues, but because of hatred for a skin color. She is apparently oblivious to the violent riots that have ravaged Democratic cities and the defunding of police departments that has caused gun sales to skyrocket. She is seemingly unaware of the spike in Trump’s approval rating among black Americans following the riots. At the beginning of June at the height of the unrest, Rasmussen found that the president’s support among African-American likely voters peaked at an all-time high of 41 percent.

No, none of this could be the reason. It has to be racism.

Vanderpool's tweets perfectly capture the irony of the Left. While progressives accuse Trump supporters of racism, it seems they are the ones obsessed with skin color, forever reducing complex issues to identity politics.