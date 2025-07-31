Kamala Harris Releasing Book About Her Failed Presidential Campaign

Failed vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced Thursday that she is releasing a book detailing her failed campaign against President Donald Trump.

Harris ran for president after former President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection.

The book, “107 Days.” is the length of her campaign. It will be published by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 23.

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States,” Harris said in a video announcement on Thursday. “107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

In the caption for the announcement, Harris claimed, “What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story.”

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

This came one day after Harris announced on Wednesday that she will not run for California governor.

Harris posted a statement on social media saying she had “given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor.”

“I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” she wrote.

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

