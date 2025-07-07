The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People
Tipsheet

Rosie O'Donnell Blames Trump for Deadly Texas Floods

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 07, 2025 9:00 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Far-left actress Rosie O’Donnell thinks that President Donald Trump is to blame for the floods in central Texas that have killed at least 70 people. 

The video started off with O’Donnell droning on about an upcoming project she’s working on. Then, she started talking about the weather in Ireland. Somehow, that prompted her to start talking about the weather conditions in Texas that are apparently Trump’s fault. 

“What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell said in a video posted on TikTok on Sunday. “51 dead. More missing. Children at a camp.”

“When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis,” she claimed.

“He [Trump] put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill that he just signed into law,” O’Donnell said, referring to the One. Big, Beautiful Bill. continued. “As Republicans cheered, people will die as a result and they’ve started already.”

“Shame on him. Shame on every GOP sycophant,” she concluded.

O’Donnell relocated to Dublin, Ireland earlier this year after Trump became president. 

In recent days, many young girls who were attending Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas have been confirmed dead as the flash floods swept away the cabins the girls were sleeping in. 

Camp Mystic is a Christian camp meant for young girls. Among the deceased is the camp’s director, Richard Eastland, who reportedly died trying to save them. Many young campers have perished and 10 are still unaccounted for. Some of the cabins the girls were sleeping in were 500 ft from the Guadalupe River.

