New Poll Shows How Many Americans Are Proud of Their National Identity

How many Americans are proud of their national identity?

A new Gallup poll has the answers.

In the poll released right before Independence Day, a record-low 58 percent of Americans expressed that they felt proud of their national identity.

Advertisement

Last year, this figure was 67 percent.

This is the lowest record ever recorded by Gallup.

This includes 41 percent of Americans who said they feel “extremely” proud of their national identity and those who said they feel “very” proud.

A record-low 58% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” (41%) or “very” (17%) proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/fmTd15J48r — Gallup (@Gallup) June 30, 2025

Republicans overwhelmingly expressed pride in their national identity, at 92 percent.

Predictably, only 36 percent of Democrats said that they are proud to be American.

Sixty-three percent of men and fifty-five percent of women said that they are proud of their country. Broken down by age, only 36 percent of those ages 18 to 34, which encompasses Gen Z and Millennials, are proud of their national identity.

Sixty percent of Americans ages 35 to 54 and 72 percent of Americans ages 55 and over are proud of their national identity.

A record-low 58% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” (41%) or “very” (17%) proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/fmTd15J48r — Gallup (@Gallup) June 30, 2025

“Each generation is less patriotic than the prior generation, and Gen Z is definitely much lower than anybody else,” said Jeffrey Jones, a senior editor at Gallup. “But even among the older generations, we see that they’re less patriotic than the ones before them, and they’ve become less patriotic over time. That’s primarily driven by Democrats within those generations.”