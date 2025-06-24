Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
Did You Catch Pam Bondi's Tense Face Off With This Democrat Congresswoman?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 24, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a House Appropriations hearing on Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi had a tense exchange with Democrat Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (PA) after Bondi called her "incompetent." 

Over the past several weeks, President Donald Trump’s Cabinet members have appeared in these hearings to discuss the budget for their agencies.

It’s not uncommon for these hearings to evolve into bickering between Cabinet members and congressional Democrats who despise the administration. Monday was no exception.

"The three hallmarks of this administration are incompetence, corruption, and cruelty," Dean said to Bondi in the hearing before asking, "Attorney General, have you ever been registered as an agent of a foreign principal under the Foreign Agents Registration Act?"

"I assume you're talking about when I represented the country of Qatar for a very short time," Bondi replied.

"Hold on," Dean interjected.

“You can’t put words in my mouth,” Bondi fired back. "You want to talk about incompetence? You're the one that said Joe Biden on PBS was competent. You had to retract those words."

"Don't insult me publicly,” she added. 

"This is so outside the committee's guidelines. Taking a personal shot at me while swiping at Biden? Very strange and very unprofessional of you," Dean claimed, though she's the one who started the name-calling in the first place.

