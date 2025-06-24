Jasmine Crockett: I'm Supposed to Make the 'F***ing Decision' About Iran

Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett said in remarks this week that she is supposed to make the “f***ing decision” about striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The clip of Crockett's insane remarks circulated X this week. The video starts with Crockett mid-sentence as she speaks to a crowd about President Donald Trump's decision on Saturday to bomb three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Advertisement

“...and to understand enough about the Constitution to the extent that I’m the one who is supposed to make the f***ing decision or at least get a vote [to strike Iran],” Crockett can be seen saying.

Crockett on Trump-Iran: "I'm the one that's supposed to make the fuckin' decision". pic.twitter.com/cHmxSuGVm4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 24, 2025

Earlier this week, Townhall covered how Crockett threw a tantrum on social media after Trump ordered the strikes against the Iranian nuclear facilities. She filmed herself losing her mind about it and then posted it.

“I am a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is,” Crockett said in her video. “If you Google war and authority and Constitution, you're gonna see Congress. He could have hollared at us on Monday.”

“Everything [Trump] does is against the law,” Crockett claimed.