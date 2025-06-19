Trump Puts a Deadline on His Iran Decision
Eric Swalwell Posted the Cringiest, Most Ridiculous Video About the Ongoing ICE Raids
No, Trump's Approval Rating Isn't 'Suffering' With Republicans
Jasmine Crockett Deposits Her Foot Into Her Mouth Again
This Is How Israel Eliminated Iran's Top Generals in One Master Stroke
FBI Emails Show Just How Badly Biden's DOJ Wanted to Put Trump in...
Justified Defense: Why Israel’s Strike Against Iran Was Lawful Under International Law
Losing on the Battlefield, Iran Eyes Could Shift to America’s Cyber Grid
Justice Barrett Reminds Conservatives Why They Backed Her
Warren Thought She'd Get the Best of Hegseth. She Made Herself Look Like...
'Unconstitutional': DOJ Sues Kentucky for Giving Discounted College Tuition to Illegal Imm...
Israeli President Herzog Gives Wide-Ranging Interview Amid Iran War
Here's How Much Taxpayers Pay per Student for Chicago's Failing Public Schools
Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth
Tipsheet

Trump Admin Takes Bold Action to Help East Palestine Residents After Biden Neglect

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 19, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Vice President JD Vance announced on Thursday that the Trump administration is launching a program aimed at studying the long-term health impacts of the chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. 

Advertisement

In February 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine. The train was carrying hazardous materials when it derailed and crashed. The train cars burned for days, releasing toxins into the air and spilling across the community. 

Shortly after, residents in the area reported different health concerns, presumably as a result of the train derailment. 

“What happened then is that people got very worried…they’re very worried about what are the long-term impacts of these chemicals in the water, in the air. What effect does it have on their kids and grandkids after five years, 10 years, 15 years of exposure?” Vance said in a video posted to X.

“As much as I tried as a United States senator to work with the Biden administration, they refused to do anything to actually study the effects of these long-term exposures on the people of East Palestine,” Vance added. 

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. added that residents in East Palestine began experiencing a slew of health symptoms immediately after the train crash. 

“The National Institute of Health (NIH) under my direction, has launched a five-year, $10 million research initiative to research health outcomes stemming from this calamity,” Kennedy said.

Tags:

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth Rebecca Downs
Feds Rain Hell on Antifa Mob Outside Portland ICE Facility Dmitri Bolt
Whoopi Goldberg Didn't Expect This Reaction After Downplaying Iran's Atrocities Jeff Charles
FBI Emails Show Just How Badly Biden's DOJ Wanted to Put Trump in a Cage Jeff Charles
Eric Swalwell Posted the Cringiest, Most Ridiculous Video About the Ongoing ICE Raids Matt Vespa
Jasmine Crockett Deposits Her Foot Into Her Mouth Again Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth Rebecca Downs
Advertisement