Troops Were Mobilized in 3 States to Support ICE

Last week, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth authorized the mobilization of up to 700 military personnel in support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas.

The Department of Defense (DoD) confirmed this on Tuesday.

This was done as law enforcement in Los Angeles faced off with violent anti-ICE protesters. The protesters assaulted police officers, destroyed property, among other things. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that hundreds of these protesters who were arrested were illegal aliens. Many of them had a rap sheet.

According to the DoD these service members were “drawn from all components” and were operating in a Title 10 duty status. This meant that they were providing logistical support and conducted administrative and clerical functions associated with the processing of illegal aliens at ICE detention facilities.

The troops did not directly participate in law enforcement activities, the press release noted.

“In maintaining the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States, the Department of Defense works alongside with the Department of Homeland Security, the lead federal agency in this critical effort. This support provides critical resources to support ICE's mission, freeing up law enforcement personnel to focus on law enforcement tasks and missions. The Department remains committed to securing 100% operational control of the border,” a press release from the DoD read.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump sent the Marines and the National Guard to Los Angeles to disperse the violent anti-ICE protesters. Both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, came out against this, stating that it would escalate the problem.

Shortly after, Newsom announced that he was filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles.

“The lawsuit, which names President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the Department of Defense, outlines why the takeover violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeds the President’s Title 10 authority, not only because the takeover occurred without the consent or input of the Governor, as federal law requires, but also because it was unwarranted,” a statement from the Newsom’s office claimed.

“Donald Trump is creating fear and terror by failing to adhere to the U.S. Constitution and overstepping his authority. This is a manufactured crisis to allow him to take over a state militia, damaging the very foundation of our republic. Every governor, red or blue, should reject this outrageous overreach. This is beyond incompetence — this is him intentionally causing chaos, terrorizing communities, and endangering the principles of our great democracy. It is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism. We will not let this stand,” Newsom claimed.