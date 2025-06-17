‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room
An ICE Raid Took Place in This Town. Americans Were Able to Apply for Jobs in Droves As a Result.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 17, 2025 9:00 AM
Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Americans arrived in droves to apply for jobs at a meatpacking plant in Omaha, Nebraska, days after a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wiped out half the staff. 

Reportedly, the meatpacking plant, Glen Valley Foods, became the center of the “largest worksite immigration raid in the state of Nebraska.”

About half of the staff at the plant were expunged during the ICE raid. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to NBC that a total of 76 people were arrested by federal immigration authorities during the raid. 

Two days later, “[every] seat in the waiting area of Glenn Valley Foods was occupied with people filling out job applications,” NBC reported. 

“Dozens of prospective employees, many of them Spanish speakers, had been coming in and out of the plant all day. Some were hoping to land a new job; others were coming in for training,” the outlet added.

Many of the employees who were ousted during the raid had been deported (via NBC):

As of Friday night, criminal charges had not been filed against those arrested in the raid. About a dozen of them have already been deported or transferred out of state. At least 63 others were taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center. The county’s sheriff, Jerome Kramer, said none of the detainees are “violent offenders” and he hopes to help them “complete the process to correct their work status and reunite them with families or employers.”

In a statement, Republican Gov. Jim Pillen said he supported the raids. 

“Under the Biden administration, the country’s immigration policy absolutely failed the American people for four years. We have to address the issue of illegal immigration, and I support the work of our federal partners to ensure that the law is followed and I remain supportive of President Trump’s efforts to secure the border,” he said.

