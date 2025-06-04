Jasmine Crockett Makes Her Official Bid for a Leadership Position on This House Committee

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett officially launched her bid to be the top Democrat on the House Oversight committee.

The seat was vacated following the death of Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly (D) from esophageal cancer.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Crockett released her “dear colleague” letter, stating her intent to fill the spot.

“Since the start of the 119th Congress, the late ranking member, Gerry Connolly, led Oversight Democrats in the fight to hold the Trump Administration accountable and it was my distinct privilege and absolute honor to serve alongside him as the Vice Ranking Member,” Crockett wrote.

“In this moment, Americans are demanding a more strategic, aggressive, and energetic fight. Understanding that fierce urgency, I formally announce my candidacy for Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform — with a focus on standing up for American families, defending the Constitution and the rule of law, and ensuring the government serves the people, not the privileged few,” she added.

“Our country is in an existential crisis driven by an out-of-control Executive with a flagrant disregard for our Constitution, our way of governance, and our very way of life as citizens of a democratic republic. The Administration has refused to respect congressional authority, abide by lawful judicial orders, or respond to public outrage. The magnitude of these unprecedented times warrants a resistance and tactics never before seen. We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest,” she continued before delving into her background.

I’m officially running to be the Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee.



These are not normal times—and this cannot be a business-as-usual moment.



Read my full letter to my colleagues here:https://t.co/8HvTIVCuSB — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) June 3, 2025

In an interview this week with WFAA, Crockett said that she’d “absolutely” open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as Oversight Committee chair.

“Once we get to the majority…next cycle, that allows me to start to open up and do the things that would look like an impeachment. Now, whether or not we put it to a vote, he’s [Trump] been impeached twice, couldn't get convicted,” she said in the interview.