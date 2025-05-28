Greg Abbott Issues a Grim Warning to Two Illegal Aliens Arrested Over Jet Ski Hit-and-Run

On Tuesday, reports broke that two illegal aliens were arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of Ava Moore, an 18-year-old Air Force cadet candidate who was killed in a jet ski hit-and-run on Sunday.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, 21, was arrested for her death, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. She fled the scene with another Venezuelan illegal alien, 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo. Fox News’ Bill Melugin noted that they hit another car while fleeing.

NEW: Mugshot released for the Venezuelan illegal alien charged in the fatal jet ski hit and run of 18-year-old US Air Force Cadet Candidate Ava Moore in Texas on Sunday. Police say 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez struck Moore with her jet ski, then fled the… pic.twitter.com/gjlkJ5XXrz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 28, 2025

The fatal incident occurred on Grapevine Lake, where Moore was kayaking when she was struck. Another passenger who was on the jet ski with Gonzalez remained on the scene.

The two Venezuelans who fled the scene were located and confirmed to be in the US illegally.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the news on X.

“Welcome to Texas. Here’s your Death Penalty,” Abbott wrote on X.

Here’s your Death Penalty. https://t.co/Dlm0LvcA4q — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 28, 2025

“Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place. My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy,” Attorney General Paxton said in a press release.. “My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava.”

"Our thoughts are with Ava's family and friends during this difficult time. Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our public waters safe," Grapevine Police said in a statement.