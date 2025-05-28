DOGE Just Scored a Tremendous Victory in Federal Court
Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs
Who Was Running Biden's White House? A Shocking Report Is Raising Questions
You Won’t Believe Who Marco Rubio Just Banned From Entering America
Defunding the Clowns
Does the Secret Service Still Have a DEI Problem? Questions Mount After On-Duty...
The DOJ Just Sued North Carolina
Elon Musk Shares His Thoughts on the 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
VIP
Whitmer's Approach to Trump Is Paying Off
Former CDC Director Believes Vaccine Makers Should Be Sued
Will the Biden Decline Scandal Hurt Democrats with Voters in Upcoming Elections?
Why Shareholders Are Calling on Major Federal Contractor to Reverse Destructive DEI Course
VIP
One Country Will Fine Airline Passengers Who Display These Impatient Behaviors Upon Landin...
Despite Test Failure, SpaceX’s Starship Flight 9 Proves Bold Innovation Drives America’s S...
Tipsheet

Greg Abbott Issues a Grim Warning to Two Illegal Aliens Arrested Over Jet Ski Hit-and-Run

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 28, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Tuesday, reports broke that two illegal aliens were arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of Ava Moore, an 18-year-old Air Force cadet candidate who was killed in a jet ski hit-and-run on Sunday.

Advertisement

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, 21, was arrested for her death, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. She fled the scene with another Venezuelan illegal alien, 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo. Fox News’ Bill Melugin noted that they hit another car while fleeing.

The fatal incident occurred on Grapevine Lake, where Moore was kayaking when she was struck. Another passenger who was on the jet ski with Gonzalez remained on the scene.

The two Venezuelans who fled the scene were located and confirmed to be in the US illegally. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the news on X.

“Welcome to Texas. Here’s your Death Penalty,” Abbott wrote on X.

Recommended

Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
Advertisement

“Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place. My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy,” Attorney General Paxton said in a press release.. “My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava.” 

"Our thoughts are with Ava's family and friends during this difficult time. Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our public waters safe," Grapevine Police said in a statement.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
You Won’t Believe Who Marco Rubio Just Banned From Entering America Jeff Charles
Who Was Running Biden's White House? A Shocking Report Is Raising Questions Jeff Charles
The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push Matt Vespa
Will the Biden Decline Scandal Hurt Democrats with Voters in Upcoming Elections? Guy Benson
Crushing Academia May Be the Best Thing About Trump 2.0 Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
Advertisement