Rashida Tlaib Cried on the House Floor. Here's Why.

Democrat ‘Squad’ Rep. Rashida Tlaib burst into tears on the House floor on Thursday.

She wasn’t crying about anything to do with Americans. She was crying over Palestine.

Predictably, Tlaib’s tirade attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for carrying out “genocide” in Gaza and committing “war crimes.”

“Netanyahu is preparing a full scale assault and ethnically cleanse and expel the entire Palestinian population in Gaza and flatten permanently occupy the land. This was always their plan. He said it himself,” she said.

Tlaib, who describes herself as Palestinian-American, claimed that “Israeli forces have killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, and nearly 70 percent of them were women and children, babies who did not live to see their first birthday.” The Congresswoman appears to have regurgitated statistics from the Gaza Health Ministry, a group that has long been accused of manipulating data.

Tlaib detailed one case where a young girl in Gaza died.

“A child is a child,” Tlaib said. “Mr. Speaker, it kills me inside that she took her last breath without being truly free. I pray that this will end. And one day they will be free.” The Congresswoman failed to mention that Palestinian fighters often use children as human shields, making bases out of hospitals and schools.

She did not break down in tears about Israelis who were attacked by Hama on Oct. 7 and continue to be held as hostages.

Tlaib urged for lawmakers to end U.S. arms supplies to Israel, claiming that America is “funding this genocide.”

“I pray that one day they [Palestinians] will be free,” she said.

Last year, the Republicans in the House of Representatives led efforts to censure her over remarks she made about the Israel-Hamas war.