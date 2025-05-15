Sen. Markwayne Mullin's Response to a WaPo Reporter on That Qatari Jet Was Perfection

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) told off a reporter from The Washington Post on Thursday when she asked him a question about President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a luxury jet from Qatar.

“Can I get your reaction to Trump doubling down on accepting the $400 million jet from Qatar,” the reporter asked.

“I have zero issue with it,” he answered.

“You have zero issue with it? Do you think it raises ethics concerns or national security concerns?”

“If you’ve ever been to New York and saw the Statue of Liberty, that was a gift too,” he responded.

“Do you have any safety concerns, I mean, this coming from a foreign government – “

"Do you know anything about safety and our security and our intel? Do you know anything about it? Do you think we’re really going to take a plane and not strip it and put all the Air Force One stuff in it…If you don't understand that basic knowledge, you probably shouldn't be reporting on it," he said.

This week, Trump has been in the Middle East to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

Reports broke that Trump would accept a luxury jet valued at $400 million dollars from Qatar.

In remarks this week, Trump said it would be “stupid” to turn down the gift.

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar. Appreciate it very much," Trump said. "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.' But it was, I thought it was a great gesture."