Lib Outlet Reviewed What Led to Kamala Harris' Defeat, and Found Something Interesting...
Who Knew Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Was Funny. Did You See How He...
FBI Turns Over Biden-era DOJ Weaponization Docs to the House Judiciary Committee
MSNBC Guest Spreads a Massive Lie About the Stranded Astronauts
VIP
This Is No Time To Blackpill
The Good, the Bad, the Undocumented
The Importance of Branding to the Trump Administration
Neera Tanden Tried to Compare Tesla Attacks and J6. It Did Not End...
Maine Responds to Trump Administration Determining it Violated Title IX
VIP
The War on Tesla Gets Worse as Owners Nationwide Reportedly Doxed
New York's Most Critical Race Is for City Council, Not Mayor
The Democrats Are Choosing Very Stupid Hills to Die On
Trump Has Options Against Judicial Overreach
The Green New Deal Is Gone: President Trump’s Golden Age of Energy Is...
Tipsheet

Unreal: Middle School Girls Were Forced to Share a Locker Room With a Boy

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 19, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A shocking report published this week claims that three female staff members at a Illinois middle school forced young girls to change in front of a male classmate in their locker room.

Advertisement

On March 17, the Lake County Gazette reported that Deerfield School District 109 administrators forced the girls at Shepard Middle School to share their locker room with a so-called “transgender” student. 

The staffers involved were reported as District 109 “Assistant Superintendent for Student Services” Joanna Ford, "Assistant Principal" Cathy Van Treese and “Director for Student Services” Ginger Logemann. Reportedly, the young girls complained in February about a boy using their locker room. The adults in charge escorted the girls to their locker room and “tried to force them to change in front of the boy,” the Gazette said.

One parent, Nicole Georgas, stated that her daughter refused and ran out of the locker room.

The following day, Ford, Van Treese and Logermann “tried to bully them [the female students] into changing in front of the boy,” the Gazette added.

Reportedly, Shepard School Principal Rob Wegley told the young girl who ran out of the locker room that so-called “transgender” students can use facilities that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex. 

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines shared the story on X, putting it in the national spotlight.

Recommended

Lib Outlet Reviewed What Led to Kamala Harris' Defeat, and Found Something Interesting About Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A video shared by Reduxx showed the concerned mother speaking out about her daughter’s experience. 

“The girls just want their privacy and they want their locker room back,” she said. “This is my daughter’s story and the story of many other young girls who have been forced at a difficult age to do something they know, and most adults know, is wrong.”

“Allowing biological males to access girls’ locker rooms sets a dangerous precedent that erodes the very foundation of female privacy and safety,” she added.

Georgas filed a civil rights complaint with the Department of Justice over this situation.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lib Outlet Reviewed What Led to Kamala Harris' Defeat, and Found Something Interesting About Trump Matt Vespa
Neera Tanden Tried to Compare Tesla Attacks and J6. It Did Not End Well For Her. Leah Barkoukis
The Democrats Are Choosing Very Stupid Hills to Die On Guy Benson
MSNBC Guest Spreads a Massive Lie About the Stranded Astronauts Matt Vespa
FBI Turns Over Biden-era DOJ Weaponization Docs to the House Judiciary Committee Matt Vespa
Who Knew Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Was Funny. Did You See How He Obliterated This NBC Host? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lib Outlet Reviewed What Led to Kamala Harris' Defeat, and Found Something Interesting About Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement