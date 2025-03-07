VIP
This Democrat Mayor Changed His Tune on Border Security

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 07, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an interview this week that Democrats should recognize the importance of border security. 

While in office, De Blasio pushed for so-called “sanctuary” policies in his city, enabling the ongoing border crisis. 

“Deep respect to Joe Biden on what he achieved, because I actually think he was a very good president on many levels,” de Blasio said in an interview with “NewsNation Now. “But on immigration, I do not understand. If he made the change he made in 2024 to finally stop the disorder at the border, why didn’t he make that change a year or two earlier?”

He added that Democrats need to change their messaging when it comes to border security. 

“Democrats need to say, ‘We believe in order, we believe in security, we need a border that makes sense.’ We need comprehensive immigration reform as well, by the way, and Republicans have often stood in the way of that,” he claimed. 

NewsNation noted that De Blasio pushed for radical left-wing immigration policies while in office. 

“The NYPD, for decades, believed it was wrong to ask documentation status because you would break the bond with the community, people would stop reporting crimes, stop coming forward as witnesses, if they thought they might be deported,” he said.

This week, Townhall covered how several Democrat mayors representing so-called “sanctuary cities” testified before members of Congress about illegal immigration. 

Top House Dem Probably Said the Dumbest Thing Regarding Trans Athletes and Women’s Sports Matt Vespa
At some points, the hearing devolved into outbursts and shouting. 

“The mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York today refused to denounce their cities’ policies that have created a sanctuary for criminal illegal aliens. President Trump has acted swiftly to secure our nation’s border and now we must ensure the removal of all the criminal illegal aliens who entered during the Biden Border Crisis. If these mayors continue to refuse cooperation with federal immigration authorities, Congress must cease providing them or any other sanctuary jurisdiction with federal funding for failing their basic duty to protect the American people.”

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

