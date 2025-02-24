Biden-Appointed Judge Blocks DOGE From Accessing Records From These Agencies

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing personal records from the Department of Education (ED) on Monday.

Judge Deborah Boardman of Greenbelt, Maryland, issued a temporary restraining order against DOGE’s access to the records.

According to Fox News, this included financial data related to federal student loans. The two-week restraining order also applies to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) from sharing information with DOGE.

"This continuing, unauthorized disclosure of the plaintiffs’ sensitive personal information to DOGE affiliates is irreparable harm that money damages cannot rectify," Boardman reportedly wrote in the decision.

BREAKING: A federal judge has just blocked the Department of Education and OPM from sharing sensitive data with DOGE. https://t.co/rmbu6YqmEd pic.twitter.com/0h4F6J9JNR — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 24, 2025

Boardman was appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Fox News noted that the order originated from a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration alleging that "the agencies unlawfully granted access to records that contain their personally identifiable information ("PII") to personnel implementing the President’s Executive Orders on the DOGE agenda” (via Fox News):

"The plaintiffs have made a clear showing that they are likely to suffer irreparable harm without injunctive relief," the decision reads. "DOGE affiliates have been granted access to systems of record that contain some of the plaintiffs’ most sensitive data—Social Security numbers, dates of birth, home addresses, income and assets, citizenship status, and disability status—and their access to this trove of personal information is ongoing." "Upon consideration of the amended complaint, the TRO briefing, the limited record evidence, oral argument, and the recent decisions of other courts in similar cases, the Court finds that the plaintiffs have met their burden for the extraordinary relief they seek," the ruling reads. "The TRO is granted in part and denied in part."

Townhall previously reported how DOGE cut costs at a slew of agencies after President Donald Trump took office. This included the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).