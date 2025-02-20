Update:

McConnell has issued his retirement remarks.

MCCONNELL: I have some unfinished business...to the disappointment of my critics, I'm still here...pic.twitter.com/tQTjYC7v9V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025

Original:

Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will not seek reelection in 2026.

According to POLITICO, McConnell, 83, will make the announcement official on Thursday afternoon in a floor speech. He will retire from Congress when his term ends.

McConnell is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

His remarks were shared in advance to the Associated Press:

“Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate,” McConnell said in prepared remarks provided in advance to the AP. “Every day in between I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business here. Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

The AP noted that McConnell has dealt with “a series of medical episodes in recent years, including injuries sustained from falls and times when his face briefly froze while he was speaking.”

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes up while taking a question about running for reelection at an event in Kentucky. He had a similar episode in Washington a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/U6Iao4Venr — The Associated Press (@AP) August 30, 2023

Previously, Republican Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr expressed that he intends to run in the 2026 Senate race for McConnell's seat, according to CBS News:

Barr has privately said he wouldn't challenge McConnell in a primary if he were to decide to run again, two sources said. A GOP source said Barr is considered a top GOP recruit to run for McConnell's seat.

Following McConnell's announcement, Barr shared the following statement: