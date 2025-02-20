VIP
Mitch McConnell Will Not Seek Reelection

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 20, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

McConnell has issued his retirement remarks. 

Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will not seek reelection in 2026.

According to POLITICO, McConnell, 83, will make the announcement official on Thursday afternoon in a floor speech. He will retire from Congress when his term ends. 

McConnell is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

His remarks were shared in advance to the Associated Press:

“Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate,” McConnell said in prepared remarks provided in advance to the AP. “Every day in between I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business here. Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

The AP noted that McConnell has dealt with “a series of medical episodes in recent years, including injuries sustained from falls and times when his face briefly froze while he was speaking.”

Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of the Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
Previously, Republican Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr expressed that he intends to run in the 2026 Senate race for McConnell's seat, according to CBS News:

Barr has privately said he wouldn't challenge McConnell in a primary if he were to decide to run again, two sources said. A GOP source said Barr is considered a top GOP recruit to run for McConnell's seat.

Following McConnell's announcement, Barr shared the following statement: 

