VIP
That Infamous OnlyFans Competition Led to a Pregnancy...and This Tweet Summed It Up...
Delta CEO Slaps Down CBS Host's Anti-Trump Talking Point on Live Television
CNN's Harry Enten Reveals Something That Has to Horrify Dems
This Article Only Makes These Whiny Federal Workers Look Worse
The Associated Press' Latest Statement About Trump Gave the Whole Game Away
Appeals Court Decision on Birthright Citizenship Paves Way for Supreme Court Showdown
Forget Defunding, It’s Time to Destroy PBS, NPR and the Left-Wing Industrial Complex
Dem's Explanation for Trump's Approval Rating Shows the Party Has Learned Nothing From...
Trump Signs Executive Order Ending the 'Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders'
Pritzker's Nazi Germany Remark Prompts Backlash From Illinois Republicans
VIP
DOGE Makes 'Extremely Concerning' Discovery About How Much Taxpayer Money This Abrams-Link...
Trend: Around the Western World, Are Young People Drifting Rightward?
Kamala Harris Just Signed With a Talent Agency
Religious Liberty at Stake?
Tipsheet

Here’s What Delta Is Offering the Passengers of the Toronto Plane Crash

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 20, 2025 11:00 AM
Transportation Safety Board of Canada via AP

Delta Airlines offered to pay passengers aboard the flight from Minneapolis to Toronto that flipped over on the runway $30,000 with “no strings attached.”

As Jeff covered, on Monday, Toronto Pearson shared on X that there was an “incident upon landing” with a jet at the airport. 

Advertisement

Video footage showed that the plane, Delta Flight 4819, inverted after it crash-landed. Video shows the jet skidding down the runway before flipping over, completely severing one of the wings. Passengers and crew had to escape from the upside down plane onto an icy runway. 

Miraculously, everyone survived. There were reported injuries. 

According to CBS News, a spokesperson for Delta said that the Delta Care Team is telling passengers that "this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights." 

Pete Carlson, one of the passengers, said in an interview with CBC News that the touchdown was “forceful” before everything “went sideways.” 

Recommended

The Associated Press' Latest Statement About Trump Gave the Whole Game Away Matt Vespa
Advertisement

After the plane slowed to a halt, Carlson unbuckled his seat belt and "crashed down onto the ceiling, which had become the floor." 

This is the latest plane crash in the past few weeks. As Jeff noted, last month, an American Airlines flight going in for landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C. had a mid-air collision with an Army Black Hawk helicopter. All 67 passengers and soldiers died. 

Shortly after, plane crashes occurred in Philadelphia and Alaska, killing all on board.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Associated Press' Latest Statement About Trump Gave the Whole Game Away Matt Vespa
Dem's Explanation for Trump's Approval Rating Shows the Party Has Learned Nothing From Election Loss Leah Barkoukis
CNN's Harry Enten Reveals Something That Has to Horrify Dems Matt Vespa
Musk's Attack on Waste, Fraud and Abuse Threatens Status Quo Ann Coulter
To Keep Winning, America First Must Leverage the Power of Information Operations Kurt Schlichter
Chuck Schumer Makes Quite the Admission About Wasteful Spending Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Associated Press' Latest Statement About Trump Gave the Whole Game Away Matt Vespa
Advertisement