Here’s What Delta Is Offering the Passengers of the Toronto Plane Crash

Delta Airlines offered to pay passengers aboard the flight from Minneapolis to Toronto that flipped over on the runway $30,000 with “no strings attached.”

As Jeff covered, on Monday, Toronto Pearson shared on X that there was an “incident upon landing” with a jet at the airport.

Video footage showed that the plane, Delta Flight 4819, inverted after it crash-landed. Video shows the jet skidding down the runway before flipping over, completely severing one of the wings. Passengers and crew had to escape from the upside down plane onto an icy runway.

Miraculously, everyone survived. There were reported injuries.

For those wondering how the Delta plane crash in Toronto took place, here’s a new video of exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/eSGvxcMSr6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 18, 2025

According to CBS News, a spokesperson for Delta said that the Delta Care Team is telling passengers that "this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights."

Pete Carlson, one of the passengers, said in an interview with CBC News that the touchdown was “forceful” before everything “went sideways.”

After the plane slowed to a halt, Carlson unbuckled his seat belt and "crashed down onto the ceiling, which had become the floor."

This is the latest plane crash in the past few weeks. As Jeff noted, last month, an American Airlines flight going in for landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C. had a mid-air collision with an Army Black Hawk helicopter. All 67 passengers and soldiers died.

Shortly after, plane crashes occurred in Philadelphia and Alaska, killing all on board.