Border Agents Will Stop Wearing Body Cameras. Here’s Why.

Border Patrol agents will no longer wear body cameras during field operations. This decision came after a viral social media post showed how body cameras can identify individual agents.

Advertisement

"All U.S. Border Patrol Agents will cease the use of body-worn cameras (BWC) in all operational environments," Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement to NewsNation, which initially reported the news.

According to Fox News, a post on the website Reddit claimed that the app BLE Radar uses Bluetooth to scan for low-energy devices. This includes phones, smartwatches, and speakers. Apparently, this can also track CBP body cameras from a distance of 100 yards and can also trigger improvised explosive devices (Fox News):

CBP officials sent out a directive following the post informing agents of a "potential security risk" while immediately pulling body cameras from use in the field. "Pending completion of investigation and risk mitigation, all Agents will stand down the use of their BWCs [body worn cameras] until further notice. Additional guidance and information will be disseminated as it is received," the directive said.

Sources reportedly told NewsNation that the Avon body cameras used by border agents can be detected by BLE Radar.

“This directive follows notification received by the IDVRS program management office, regarding a potential security risk associated with the BWCs used by USBP. Pending completion of investigation and risk mitigation, all Agents will stand down the use of their BWCs until further notice. Additional guidance and information will be disseminated as it is received,” the statement to border agents obtained by NewsNation said.

This is the latest development when it comes to illegal immigration since President Donald Trump took office. Since he assumed office, mass deportations have been carried out and border crossings have dropped to new lows.