Bernie Sanders Flew Off the Handle Again About DOGE

Left-wing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) lashed out at Tesla founder Elon Musk for acting “illegally” and “unconstitutionally” in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump selected Musk to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Since then, Democrats have thrown tantrums left and right about the fact that DOGE uncovers and brings to light all the wasteful spending from government agencies. This includes millions of dollars towards diversity initiatives and providing condoms and birth control abroad.

In an interview with NewsNation, Sanders asserted that his primary concerns at the moment are “the growth of oligarchy” and “the move toward authoritarianism” in the new presidency.

“I think there are two issues. Number one is the growth of oligarchy,” Sanders claimed. “Every American should be concerned that the richest guy in the world is running all over this country acting, in a sense, illegally, unconstitutionally.”

“Congress passes laws here,” he added. “You don’t like those laws? You can change the laws. But you can’t just arbitrarily do what Musk is doing.”

Sanders has made attacking Musk his entire personality for weeks now.

Earlier this week, Sanders published a video on X stating Americans “live in an oligarchic society in which billionaires dominate not only our politics and the information we consume from media, but our government and economic lives as well.” He mentioned Musk specifically several times.

Oligarchs are waging a war on the working class, and they are intent on winning.



But this is what I know:



The worst fear that the ruling class in this country has is that Americans come together to demand a government that represents all of us, not just the wealthy few. pic.twitter.com/N8e8jjQDsF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 11, 2025

Last week, Sanders gave a separate interview to NewsNation where he claimed that Musk was acting illegally.

“What is wrong right now is one simple reality: What Musk is doing is illegal and unconstitutional,” Sanders said.

Last month, Sanders and President Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary, Scott Bissent, got into a tense exchange about Trump's ties to "oligarchs” like Musk, as Townhall covered.