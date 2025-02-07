Did Trump Just Sanction Amal Clooney?
Horrific: An Illegal Alien Has Been Charged With Impregnating His Teen Daughter

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 07, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

An illegal alien who reportedly stayed at a migrant shelter in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with impregnating his teenage daughter while he was staying at the shelter. 

According to Fox News, the illegal alien, whose name has not been released, raped his daughter “repeatedly.” This occurred both during the journey to the United States and while they were in the country (via Fox News)

The immigrant was staying at a shelter run by Eliot Community Human Services, which operates two government-funded shelters at Holiday Inn and Extended Stay hotels in Marlborough, Massachusetts, in the Boston area.  

The alien was arrested last week after staff filed reports of his crimes in May 2024. The Marlborough District Court arraigned him on Monday, charging him with one count of aggravated rape of a child. District Judge Meghan Spring ordered him held without bail pending another hearing on Friday.

Reportedly, the daughter sent text messages indicating that she was pregnant “in the past by her father” and that "her father had sex with her multiple times, both on the journey to the U.S. and in the U.S."

Massachusetts is a “right to shelter” state and a “sanctuary” for illegal aliens. 

Last year, Democrat Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts sent state officials to the U.S.-Mexico border to tell families that their shelters were full. 

“This trip is an important opportunity to meet with families arriving in the U.S. and the organizations that work with them at the border to make sure they have accurate information about the lack of shelter space in Massachusetts,” Mass. Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice said, as Townhall covered.

Previously, Healey declared a state of emergency over the influx of illegal immigrants seeking shelter in the state.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

