White House Confirms That Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China Will Take Effect Tomorrow

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 31, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that tariffs will be starting tomorrow, Feb. 1 on Canada, Mexico, and China. 

Canada and Mexico will face 25 percent tariffs while China faces 10 percent.

Leavitt’s remarks came after a reporter in the White House briefing room said that Reuters reported that the tariffs would be imposed on March 1

This was false, Leavitt said.

“I saw that report and it is false. I was just with the president in the Oval Office and I can confirm that tomorrow, the Feb. 1 deadline, that President Trump put into place in a statement several weeks ago, continues. The president will be implementing, tomorrow, 25 percent tariffs on Mexico, 25 percent tariffs on Canada, and a 10 percent tariff on China for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute within our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans,” she explained. 

“These are promises made and promises kept by the president,” she added.

Last month, Townhall covered how Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland abruptly resigned. Reportedly, this happened over disagreements she had with Trudeau about tariffs.

This came after reports broke that Trump told Trudeau that if he has an issue with the tariffs that he plans to impose, Canada could join the United States

