RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Declassifying the JFK Assassination Files

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 24, 2025 11:00 AM
Robert Kennedy, Jr., 7, lifts a salamander named Shadrach from a vase in Uncle John F. Kennedy's presidential office on March 11, 1961.

On Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that he supports President Donald Trump’s executive order to declassify files related to the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy. 

John F. Kennedy was murdered on Nov. 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. Since then, many files related to his untimely death have remained classified. In Trump’s previous presidency, he expressed wanting to declassify these documents. He did so this week

Robert F. Kennedy spoke to reporters about the move.

“I think it’s a great move because they need to have more transparency in our government and he’s keeping his promise to have the government tell the truth to the American people about everything,” Kennedy, who is Trump’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, told reporters, according to The Hill. 

Last year, Robert F. Kennedy said in an interview that he believes the CIA was involved in his uncle’s assassination. 

“There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder,” Kennedy said in a 2023 interview with John Catsimatidis on New York City radio station WABC 770. “I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point.”

“When my uncle was president, he was surrounded by a military-industrial complex and intelligence apparatus that was constantly trying to get him to go to war in Laos, Vietnam, etc.,” Kennedy added. “He refused. He said that the job of the American presidency is to keep the nation out of war.”

JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, called Trump’s decision to declassify the files a “political prop.”

“The truth is alot sadder than the myth — a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme,” he said. 

“Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back,” he added. “There’s nothing heroic about it.”

