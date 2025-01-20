TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Trump May Release the JFK, MLK Assassination Documents This Week

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 20, 2025 5:30 PM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

On Sunday, President Donald Trump promised to release the records related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump made the remarks in his rally at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

“As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents,” Trump told his supporters.

“And in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Trump vowed.

During Trump’s previous presidency, he looked into releasing the documents (via the New York Post):

During his first administration, Trump had taken a hard look at releasing the JFK files, in keeping with the 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which set a 2017 deadline to release the remaining files.

However, he faced stiff pushback from national security luminaries such as his former CIA director Mike Pompeo — who later became secretary of state.

Due to that resistance, Trump released a tranche of files and then postponed the full release to October 2021. President Biden took a similar approach.

What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
RFK’s son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was chosen by Trump to spearhead the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS).

