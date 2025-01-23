Trump Pardons Pro-Lifers Persecuted by Biden's DOJ
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Trump Declassifies JFK Assassination Documents

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 23, 2025 4:00 PM
Associated Press writer Marvin Arrowsmith (right) and UPI Newsman Merriman Smith (left) accompany President Kennedy back and forth from house to office on March 16, 1961, in Washington talk with him at office. (AP Photo/Harry Burroughs)

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday afternoon declassifying Central Intelligence Agency documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. They will be released to the American public in short order. 

"More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events.  Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth.  It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay," the order states. "I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue.  And although no Act of Congress directs the release of information pertaining to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government’s possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest."

During the signing from the Oval Office, Trump said "everything will be revealed," adding that Americans have been waiting a long time for this moment. 

