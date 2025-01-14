Here's Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration

Grammy award-winning country artist Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, according to several reports.

Underwood, 41, became a household name after she won “American Idol” in 2005. Trump will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, which also happens to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Underwood will reportedly sing “America the Beautiful.”

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

As People noted, Underwood has kept her political views “private for years.”

In 2019, she told The Guardian, "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins.”

"It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that,” she added at the time, explaining that “more people try to pin me places politically.”

This came after the wrote a song called “The Bullet,” which left-wing activists claimed was about gun control.

"Immediately people said, ‘Oh you have a song about gun control!’ It was more about the lives that were changed by something terrible happening," she told The Guardian of the initial response. "And it does kind of bug me when people take a song, or take something I said and try to pigeonhole or force me to pick a side or something. It’s a discussion — a long discussion."