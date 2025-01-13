The Man Detained With a Blowtorch Near an LA Wildfire Has Been Identified

A homeless man who was reportedly trying to start fires with a blowtorch near a Los Angeles wildfire is an illegal immigrant, according to Fox News.

The suspect, Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, is a Mexican national living in the states illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sources told Fox News.

According to the New York Post, Sierra-Leyva will likely be protected by California’s sanctuary policies that protect illegals. This 2017 law prohibits state resources from being used to assist federal immigration enforcement.

Sierra-Leyva was tackled and zip-tied by onlookers who saw him using a flamethrower to ignite fires close to where a wildfire broke out (via NYP):

He was chased and taken down by residents of Woodland Hills after they allegedly saw him torching old Christmas trees and debris on fire with what one resident described as a “flamethrower” soon after the massive wildfire began Thursday. The suspect is being held on a felony probation violation, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said, without detailing his previous conviction.

Suspect arrested with ‘flamethrower’ near Kenneth Fire is an illegal immigrant: report https://t.co/Tj1obUrWo5 pic.twitter.com/IINVS0c4IT — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2025

Video shows homeless man with ‘flamethrower’ tackled by residents in California pic.twitter.com/UKl4Bddx7c — New York Post (@nypost) January 11, 2025

Additionally, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed an ordinance in November to prohibit the use of city resources and personnel to carry out federal immigration enforcement.

Residents who spotted Sierra-Leyva held him down until officers arrived, according to KTLA.

“We were sitting in the backyard, and suddenly, we hear a car come to a screeching halt, and the guy is running out saying, ‘Stop! Drop what you’re holding! Neighbors, he’s trying to start a fire! Call 911!’” Renata Grinshpun, who witnessed the incident, told the outlet.