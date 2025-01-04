Did You Catch This Influencer Featured on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?’

This week, a “transgender woman” was featured on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” to speak on the year’s hottest trends.

The influencer, Jools Lebron, is a transgender woman, according to People. On New Year’s Eve, she spoke to co-host Rita Ora on the television program to share all the “demure” moments from 2024.

Lebron skyrocketed last summer when he created a video on TikTok giving women fashion advice for clothes to wear to the office. The video, "How to be demure at work," went viral. Another clip that features Lebron's tips on "how to be demure and respectful at the work place" has garnered 34 million views, People noted.

“As the expert, I want you to tell us if these trends are very demure,” Ora said before listing off things like Moo Deng the hippo, co-host Ryan Seacrest, among other things relevant to 2024.

🚨 The Democrats thought it would be a good idea to wheel “trans influencer” GORLOCK THE DESTROYER out on ABC to explain the terms “demure” and “brat” to the audience



They learned absolutely NOTHING in November 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NhvohUtyD2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

On Instagram, Lebron wrote: "I was just working a retail job in August. And now I'm on TV."





People noted that Lebron shared that he will now be able to afford to “transition” thanks to the success of his videos.

"Everyone's asking me how I feel about what's going on and I'm just so overwhelmed," Lebron reportedly said. "Like I feel so grateful ... like I just landed in L.A., and I'm just so overwhelmed. I had so much to do as soon as I got here. But I'm living my f------ dream, bitch."