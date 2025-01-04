VIP
Did You Miss Sen. Kennedy Ripping NBC News During Presser on the Nola...
One Dem Had a Stupid and Grossly Transparent Meltdown After the House Speakership...
ESPN Cut Away From the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Moment of Silence and National...
After This Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber, Watch the Media Be All...
Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10
The Latest Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Just Took an Unusual Turn
Justice Department Indicts Former US Soldier for Trying to Join Hezbollah
Thomas Massie & Juan Merchan: Two Peas in a Pod
Surgeon General Issues Advisory About Alcohol
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Will Succeed
The West Does Not Even Know That It Is Committing Suicide
Kristi Noem: The Homeland Security Director America Needs
Brace Yourselves for the Left’s Coming Rage
These Nine Republicans Already Have Plans to Oust Mike Johnson
Tipsheet

Did You Catch This Influencer Featured on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 04, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

This week, a “transgender woman” was featured on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” to speak on the year’s hottest trends. 

The influencer, Jools Lebron, is a transgender woman, according to People. On New Year’s Eve, she spoke to co-host Rita Ora on the television program to share all the “demure” moments from 2024.

Advertisement

Lebron skyrocketed last summer when he created a video on TikTok giving women fashion advice for clothes to wear to the office. The video, "How to be demure at work," went viral. Another clip that features Lebron's tips on "how to be demure and respectful at the work place" has garnered 34 million views, People noted.

“As the expert, I want you to tell us if these trends are very demure,” Ora said before listing off things like Moo Deng the hippo, co-host Ryan Seacrest, among other things relevant to 2024.

On Instagram, Lebron wrote: “I was just working a retail job in August. And now I’m on TV.”

Recommended

Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10 Matt Vespa
Advertisement


People noted that Lebron shared that he will now be able to afford to “transition” thanks to the success of his videos.

"Everyone's asking me how I feel about what's going on and I'm just so overwhelmed," Lebron reportedly said. "Like I feel so grateful ... like I just landed in L.A., and I'm just so overwhelmed. I had so much to do as soon as I got here. But I'm living my f------ dream, bitch."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10 Matt Vespa
One Dem Had a Stupid and Grossly Transparent Meltdown After the House Speakership Vote Matt Vespa
After This Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber, Watch the Media Be All Over This Story Matt Vespa
Thomas Massie & Juan Merchan: Two Peas in a Pod Tom Tradup
The Latest Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Just Took an Unusual Turn Matt Vespa
Brace Yourselves for the Left’s Coming Rage J. T. Young

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10 Matt Vespa
Advertisement