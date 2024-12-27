Biden Commuted the Sentences of 37 Death Row Inmates. Here's How Trump Responded.

President Joe Biden decided to use the final weeks of his presidency to commute the sentences of 37 death row inmates. The president leaves office next month.

As Mia covered, included in this list of inmates are several child killers and mass murderers. These convicted criminals will no longer face execution for their actions.

On Christmas Day, President-elect Donald Trump made his thoughts known on this matter. In a lengthy post commemorating Christmas, Trump wished “Merry Christmas” to “the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal” and to “Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World.”

“Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!” Trump added.

As Townhall covered, Trump has been speaking out about regaining control of the Panama Canal, adding Canada as a new state, and purchasing Greenland.

That’s not all. In a follow-up post, Trump blasted the “Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME.”

“They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing,” he said, referring to President Biden.

Then, Trump fired off about the 37 federal death row inmates who had their sentences commuted right before Christmas.

“Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky “souls” but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!” Trump wrote.

“We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!” he concluded.

As Leah covered, only three men behind bars for “terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder” will remain on federal death row. The 37 men with their sentences commuted will now be reclassified to life without the possibility of parole.

"Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss," Biden said in a statement.

"But guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Vice President, and now President, I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level," he added. "In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted."