Jill Biden Says She Taught Her Final Class at Northern Virginia Community College

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 19, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

First lady Jill Biden announced this week that she has closed the chapter on teaching at Northern Virginia Community College.

According to The Washington Post, Biden appeared in a virtual “thank you” event with teachers around the country where she said that being the first lady was the “honor of my life,” but being an educator “has been the work of my life.”

“Last Thursday, I taught my last class of the semester and my final class ever at Northern Virginia Community College,” Biden said in the video. 

Reportedly, she was joined Monday by Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

“I know you will continue to push our nation forward in a way that only teachers can, making sure that our students are front and center,” Biden added.

Biden has taught at NOVA since 2009, when she was second lady (via WaPo):

Biden — known to her students as “Dr. B” — taught English and writing full-time at NOVA’s Alexandria campus while serving as first lady, the first to fully maintain her professional career while in the White House. Education advocates have seen her as an ally who could make sure teachers and students were top of the president’s mind.

“Dr. Biden modeled the commitment to opportunity that is central to the community college mission,” NOVA President Anne Kress said in a statement. “She has been a remarkable, unequaled champion for America’s community colleges, and we know that her advocacy will continue.”

