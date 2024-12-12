CNN Reveals a Predictable Issue Regarding Those Who Think Healthcare CEO Killer Is...
ProPublica Whiffs on a Pretty Big Story About Pete Hegseth
Support for Mass Deportations Is Quite Healthy In a State That's *Not* Trump...
Time Magazine's Person of the Year Is Going to Make Libs Seethe
X-Files: We Had Another Night of Drones Flying Everywhere in New Jersey
No Peace on Earth, or Goodwill
Here's Who Trump Reportedly Invited to His Inauguration
Trump Announces New Role for Kari Lake
VIP
More Than Half of Voters Use This Word to Describe How They Feel...
Biden Announces Largest Single-Day Act of Clemency in Modern History
Defense Department Is Combating 'Climate Change As a Security Concern for Africans'
Revealed: British Pollster Who Nailed the US Election Explains How Her Team Did...
You Won't Believe Who Received the Reagan 'Peace Through Strength' Award
Whither Syria?
Tipsheet

Did Washington State Come Up With a Solution for Transgender Athletes?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 12, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

This week, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) proposed creating a separate division for transgender athletes to prevent them from competing against females.

Advertisement

The WIAA is the governing body for high school sports in Washington state. Currently, transgender athletes can compete based on their gender identity instead of the biological sex. This means that men who believe they are women can compete in women’s sports. 

In the proposed amendments posted this week, one states “Participation in girls’ sports would be limited to students assigned female at birth” and another states “Athletic programs would be offered separately for boys, girls and transgender students.”

The WIAA Representative Assembly will vote on the proposed amendments from April 9-18, 2025.

Many of these proposed amendments came from school districts across the state, KREM2 reported.

Recommended

Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to Keep Deep State Bureaucrats From Obstructing Donald Trump’s Agenda Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Reportedly, a transgender athlete won a state title in a race against women last year.

One school district in the state passed their own resolution in October to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. 

According to the Movement Advancement Project, half of the United States has laws on the books banning so-called “transgender athletes” from competing on teams consistent with their gender identity.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to Keep Deep State Bureaucrats From Obstructing Donald Trump’s Agenda Kurt Schlichter
Revealed: British Pollster Who Nailed the US Election Explains How Her Team Did It Guy Benson
Kill Obamacare, Not CEOs Ann Coulter
Defense Department Is Combating 'Climate Change As a Security Concern for Africans' Mia Cathell
Watch Kellyanne Conway Slap Down Publisher of Anti-Trump Rag Matt Vespa
The Devils Are Here Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to Keep Deep State Bureaucrats From Obstructing Donald Trump’s Agenda Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement