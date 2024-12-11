Elizabeth Warren Reacts to the UnitedHealth CEO Murder in Typical Fashion
Blinken Testifies at the Long-Awaited House Hearing on the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 11, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Secretary of State Antony Blinken finally appeared in a long-awaited congressional hearing surrounding the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Earlier this year, Blinken no-showed at this hearing.

During Blinken’s testimony, he was heckled by protesters who appear to be pro-Palestine. They called him the “secretary of genocide.”

At the hearing, there were some family members of the 13 fallen service members who were killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal. 

“I think today especially of the 13 heroes we lost at Abbey Gate and I deeply regret that we did not do more and could not do more to protect them." Blinken said during the hearing before he turned and faced the families. 

“To those families who are here with us today, you’re in my thoughts and my prayers…I wish that [Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee] was here with us today. I’m deeply sorry that she’s not,” he said. 

Florida Rep. Brian Mast attacked Blinken for sending billions of dollars to the Taliban. 

In September, Townhall covered how House Republicans announced that they would move forward with holding Blinked in contempt of Congress for no-showing at a previous congressional hearing on the Afghanistan withdrawal.

In remarks, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) explained, “After months of the secretary ignoring countless requests for his testimony, I was forced to subpoena him to discuss the findings of my report into the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“Secretary Blinken violated that subpoena and refused to appear.  And now, I have no choice but to move forward with holding him in contempt of Congress,” he added. 

“But instead of working with me, Secretary Blinken made false promises and accused me of politicizing this important issue,” he said. “By failing to appear before the committee to discuss this serious event, he is politicizing the Afghanistan withdrawal.”

