Trump Responds to Wray's Resignation

President-elect Donald Trump, who hired outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray in 2017 for a ten year term at the Bureau, is responding to news Wray submitted his resignation.

"The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice. I just don’t know what happened to him. We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans. Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America," Trump posted on Truth Social. "They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them."

Meanwhile Trump's nominee to replace Wray, Kash Patel, is being well received on Capitol Hill.

"Kash Patel is the most qualified Nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon. As everyone knows, I have great respect for the rank-and-file of the FBI, and they have great respect for me. They want to see these changes every bit as much as I do but, more importantly, the American People are demanding a strong, but fair, System of Justice. We want our FBI back, and that will now happen. I look forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin. Thank you!" Trump continued.

Just met with the next FBI Director, @Kash_Patel.



He will support our law enforcement officers and get the FBI back to working for the PEOPLE again. pic.twitter.com/pdYtILTfVi — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) December 10, 2024

Wray's resignation comes as no surprise ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.