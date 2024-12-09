Kamala Harris Won’t Stop Talking About Abortion

When Vice President Kamala Harris was in the final days of her presidential campaign, she visited Texas in an effort to push her pro-abortion agenda.

"Texas is ground zero on this most extraordinary issue, which is that we are fighting for a woman's right to make decisions about her own body,” she told “CBS Evening News” at the time.

Advertisement

Harris made abortion a central issue in her campaign and attacked Republican governors who signed off on legislation to protect the unborn in their states.

Shortly after, Harris lost the 2024 election. President-elect Donald Trump garnered over 300 electoral votes, completely annihilating Harris. Harris did not concede until the following afternoon.

CBS News exit polling even showed that support for abortion rights did not translate to support for Harris. Polling showed that the economy mattered more to voters.

This week, Harris broke her silence on social media to promote abortion.

“Every woman in every state must have the freedom to make decisions about her own body,” she wrote.

Every woman in every state must have the freedom to make decisions about her own body. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 8, 2024

Right before the election, the left-wing Progress Action Fund and Defend the Vote ran an ad claiming that women would die due to abortion bans if Republicans were elected into office.