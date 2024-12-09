Here's What Trump's 'Border Czar' Will Do About DACA Recipients

In an interview this week, President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan explained his agenda for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in the United States.

DACA recipients were brought to the states illegally as children. Left-wing advocacy groups call these illegal immigrants “dreamers.”

In an interview with Fox News, Homan said that a bipartisan legislative solution for Dreamers will rely on Democrats supporting tougher border security and deportation measures.

“The bottom line is border walls work. Border walls save lives. Women and children can’t get over that wall, which means they go to a place where there’s not a wall. And what’s waiting on them? The men and women of the Border Patrol who’s going to take care of their medical needs right off the bat,” Homan said in the interview.

“So, President Trump will put it on the table again,” he continued. “But I would not go forward with it until the Democrats show this president that they’re willing to secure this border and willing to support him and the removal of public safety threats that are illegal here in the United States. So, it’s going to be put on the table once again. And I support the president in that idea.”

“You gotta plug the hole…it’s going to take congressional action…Congress needs to finally step up and fix this problem once and for all,” he said.

Previously, Trump said in an interview with NBC News that he wanted to work something out about Dreamers.

“I want to be able to work something out, and it should’ve been able to be worked out over the last three or four years and it never got worked out. You know, Biden could’ve done it because he controlled, you know, Congress to a certain extent, right? He could’ve done something, but they didn’t do it,” Trump said.

“I never understood why because they always seemed to want to do it, but then when it comes down to it, they don’t. I think we can work with the Democrats and work something out,” he added.