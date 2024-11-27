Trump's Border Czar Is Already Visiting the Southern Border

President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan said in an interview this week that he is visiting the southern border ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Homan made the remarks in an interview on Fox News on Tuesday. He noted that he was going to visit the border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, that day.

Advertisement

“We’re not waiting until Jan. 20. We’re already planning what we’re going to do to lock down the state of Texas. Gov. Abbott’s done a great job so far,” Homan said.

“Look, illegal crossings in Texas is down over 80 percent because of great work by Gov. Abbott. And he’s been successful because he has taken the Trump policies and put them to work,” he added. “He’s put border barriers and walls up, walls work. President Trump proved that. He has consequences. He’s arresting people and charging them that cross the border. Consequences work.”

“The Trump administration isn’t going to constantly sue him [Abbott] for trying to secure him. We’re going to partner up,” he said.

In the interview, Homan reacted to the video of a 2-year-old girl who was found crossing the border into the United States alone, as Townhall covered. Homan noted that children die crossing the border almost every day.

WATCH: An unaccompanied two-year-old child from El Salvador explains she arrived in the US by herself and that her parents are in the US. The child had a piece of paper with a phone number & name.



This morning, @TxDPS encountered a group of 211 illegal immigrants in Maverick… pic.twitter.com/rXFoqee3Kk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 24, 2024

“Shame on the Biden administration…two months ago, bragging how quick these children are released from government custody…they’re released because you’re not properly vetting the sponsors. They stopped DNA testing…that’s why there’s over 300,000 children that they released…that they can’t find,” Homan said. “We need to save these children.”