On Thursday, Lara Trump launched an American-made activewear line, touting it as “patriotism, performance and style all in one.”

“The LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“As a triathlete, former track runner, wife, mother, and entrepreneur, I wanted to create something that reflects my passions, beliefs, and lifestyle. LT Brand combines style, comfort, and performance, all while supporting American workers and factories. Every piece is handcrafted in the USA because I believe in bringing jobs back home and making a difference where it matters most,” she added.

In a follow-up post, she wrote, “All made in USA, because you deserve the best.”

Trump has co-chaired the Republican National Committee since March 2024. She spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) earlier this year.

Predictably, left-wing media used it as an opportunity to attack the President-elect.

“Trump’s daughter in law, Lara Trump, has launched her own athleisure wear line,” liberal television host Jimmy Falllon said on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday. “It’s called the LT Brand.”

He then said that it shouldn’t be confused with President-elect Donald Trump’s activewear line, “Delululemon.” “Delulu” is a slang term for delusional while Lululemon is a popular activewear brand.

Lara Trump may be chosen by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill Sen. Marco Rubio’s Senate seat if he is confirmed as President-elect Trump’s secretary of state next year.