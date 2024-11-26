Anti-Woke Activists Respond to Walmart's 'Stunning Reversal'
Are Sanctuary City Mayors Going to Jail? Tom Homan Weighs in
Slow Clap: Arizona Finally Finishes Counting Votes
Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry
Make America Safe Again: Deport Criminal Aliens
And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ
Once More, Louder, for the People in the Back: Leftist Gay Activists' Trump...
Newsom Says California Will Intervene If Trump Reverses This Biden-Era Policy
VIP
One Country Is Preparing for a Surge of Illegal Aliens Ahead of Trump's...
Disturbing Video Shows 2-Year-Old Arriving Into the US From Mexico Alone
Trump's 'Border Czar' Warns What Will Happen to States That Refuse to Comply...
Rand Paul: Trump Should Not Use the Military to Carry Out Mass Deportations
An NYC Migrant Allegedly Threw a Pit Bull Off a 14th-Floor Balcony in...
Tipsheet

Lara Trump Launched an American-Made Activewear Line

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 26, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

On Thursday, Lara Trump launched an American-made activewear line, touting it as “patriotism, performance and style all in one.”

“The LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism,” she wrote in a post on Instagram

Advertisement

“As a triathlete, former track runner, wife, mother, and entrepreneur, I wanted to create something that reflects my passions, beliefs, and lifestyle. LT Brand combines style, comfort, and performance, all while supporting American workers and factories. Every piece is handcrafted in the USA because I believe in bringing jobs back home and making a difference where it matters most,” she added.

In a follow-up post, she wrote, “All made in USA, because you deserve the best.”

Trump has co-chaired the Republican National Committee since March 2024. She spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) earlier this year. 

Predictably, left-wing media used it as an opportunity to attack the President-elect. 

“Trump’s daughter in law, Lara Trump, has launched her own athleisure wear line,” liberal television host Jimmy Falllon said on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday. “It’s called the LT Brand.”

Recommended

And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ Mia Cathell
Advertisement

He then said that it shouldn’t be confused with President-elect Donald Trump’s activewear line, “Delululemon.” “Delulu” is a slang term for delusional while Lululemon is a popular activewear brand.

Lara Trump may be chosen by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill Sen. Marco Rubio’s Senate seat if he is confirmed as President-elect Trump’s secretary of state next year. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ Mia Cathell
DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry Katie Pavlich
CNN Panel Rages After Scott Jennings Debunks Liberal Guest! Townhall Video
Anti-Woke Activists Respond to Walmart's 'Stunning Reversal' Katie Pavlich
Slow Clap: Arizona Finally Finishes Counting Votes Katie Pavlich
Once More, Louder, for the People in the Back: Leftist Gay Activists' Trump Freakout Is Fear-Mongering Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ Mia Cathell
Advertisement