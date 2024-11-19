One Democrat Governor Will Not Help Trump Deport Illegal Aliens

In an interview this week, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) said that she would not work with President-elect Donald Trump on deporting illegal aliens from her state.

Hobbs made the remarks to ABC News.

“Heraing about the Trump administration’s plans for border security, the emphasis really is on this mass deportations,” she said.

“As you know, Trump has promised that he would carry out mass deportations on day one of his presidency. Your state is estimated to have a quarter of a million undocumented immigrants…would you, as governor, allow state police and National Guard to carry out mass deportations?” Hobbs was asked.

“We will not be participating in misguided efforts that harm our communities,” Hobbs responded, adding, “I’ve been incredibly clear about that.”

“So you disagree with mass deportations and the fact that the president-elect says that’s what he’s going to be working on day one?”

“Well, I think that those efforts are going to divert needed resources that we need here on these drug intervention, smuggling, and trafficking efforts to keep harm out of our communities. We need those resources here,” Hobbs said before trailing off and not making any sense.

“Working and partnership here is how we can best secure the border,” she said.

When pressed about mass deportations again, Hobbs continued.

“I think the diversion of law enforcement from the work that they do every day to keep our communities safe, people hiding in fear, we saw that under previous state policies here, and it harms communities, it tears families apart, that’s not going to happen on my watch,” she said.

Of course, Hobbs fails to acknowledge that these members of the community who are in the United States illegally take away resources from American citizens, putting strain on the communities.