Tipsheet

Sylvester Stallone: Trump Is the 'Second George Washington'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 15, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Award-winning actor Sylvester Stallone made a surprise appearance at a dinner at President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, describing him as “the second George Washington.”

A video of Stallone’s remarks at the dinner circulated X (formerly Twitter).

“When I did ‘Rocky,’ if you remember, the first image was a picture of Jesus, it said ‘Resurrection AC Club.’ I found a church that had been converted to a boxing ring. So the image pans down from Jesus onto Rocky being hit. And, at that moment, he was a chosen person. And that’s how I began the journey. Something was going to happen. This man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives just like President Trump,” Stallone said. 

“We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology,” he added. “This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off.“

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. 'cause without him, you could imagine what the world would look like,” Stallone said. “Guess what? We got the second George Washington.”

In September, Stallone revealed that his mother almost aborted him when she was pregnant with him. 

Stallone made the shocking revelation in an interview with his daughters, Sophia and Sistine, on their podcast “Unwaxed.” 

“I grew up in a really bad household,” he explained. 

At one point, Stallone’s mother told him: “The only reason you’re here is because the hanger didn’t work,” or “bouncing down those steps didn’t cause you to get lost.”

“Truthfully Sylvester, if there was really something wrong with your brain, I would have definitely opened up the window and put you on the window sill and let you freeze because I’d be doing you a favor,” she told him. 

