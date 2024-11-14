The 'Bonkers' Plan to Set Up Matt Gaetz As Attorney General
There's Been an Update About 'Peanut the Squirrel'

Madeline Leesman
November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Earlier this month, Matt covered how a social media sensation called “Peanut the Squirrel” was executed by state officials in New York. 

Peanut was rescued by Mark Longo of Pine City, New York, seven years ago. The Department of Environmental Conservation thought "Peanut" and another of Longo's critters, Fred, the raccoon, were illegally owned. 

As Matt noted, Fred and Peanut were seized by the state and killed because they posed some kind of severe risk. 

Longo told TMZ that he was treated like a criminal when state officials showed up at his home with a search warrant. 

On Tuesday, state officials revealed that the squirrel tested negative for rabies. 

"I realize people want to vent. But at the end of the day I think you have to realize the seriousness of humans contracting rabies," Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said. "This is protocol from the state turned down to the county."

In an interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, Longo said that he is filing a "very big" lawsuit and demanding answers about why his animals were seized and euthanized. 

This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
"You need to come up with an explanation as to why you murdered these animals," Longo said, pointing out that there are real criminals in the state not facing any kind of repercussions. 

