Blinken: Before Trump Takes Office, 'Every Dollar We Have at Our Disposal Will...
Pocahontas Way Off Reservation on Hegseth Attack
UR Investigating After 'Wanted' Posters Featuring Jewish Faculty, Staff Plastered Around C...
Connecticut Teacher Resigns After Video of Her Threatening to Kill Trump Voters Goes...
Feds Raid Home of Polymarket CEO After Betting Site Predicted Trump Win
VIP
After Trump Win, Owner of LA Times Makes Major Change at the Paper
Israel Reportedly Planning Foreign Policy 'Gift' for Trump
Revealed: How Bob Casey and His Lawyers Are Trying to Steal an Election...
VIP
Hundreds of Explicit Books Have Been Expunged From Schools in This State
George Clooney Whines About Being Used As a 'Scapegoat' Following Harris' Loss
'God-tier Kind of Trolling': John Fetterman Shares His Thoughts on Trump’s Cabinet Picks
This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and...
There's Been an Update About 'Peanut the Squirrel'
FEMA Director to Be Brutally Grilled in Back-to-Back House Hearings
Tipsheet

Egregious: A Wisconsin School District Received Over $1 Million to Promote Woke Initiatives

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 14, 2024 2:15 PM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

Documents obtained by parental rights organization Parents Defending Education (PDE) found that the Watertown Unified School District in Wisconsin received over $1 million to promote “social emotional learning.”

Advertisement

According to PDE, the grant was provided by the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to hire an employee to oversee Social Emotional Learning (SEL) initiatives in the district. This includes promoting so-called “health equity” in the area. 

According to the documents obtained through PDE’s records request, more than 14 grants dating back to 2017 were received. The majority of the money from the grants was directed toward SEL initiatives and hiring of staff (via PDE):

One grant that PDE received had a start date of September 1, 2022, and end date of June 20, 2023. This grant was for $100,000 “to implement WUSD Mental Health / SEL Coordinator.” Another grant that PDE received had a start date of April 1, 2023, and end date of June 20, 2025. The grant was for $100,000 also “to implement WUSD Mental Health / SEL Coordinator.”

The district additionally provided PDE with a 2024-2025 employee contract for Kenda Roman. The contract had a start date of August 26, 2024, for a term of nine and a half months. The base salary was $85,500 with a sign on bonus of $3,000. This bonus is “in exchange for agreeing to work for the District for at least consecutive two (2) years commencing with 2024-2025 school year.”

The district provided PDE with another document labeled “Roman Joins WUSD as Mental Health Coordinator.”

Recommended

This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Advertisement

A 100-day plan from Roman included a goal to implement SEL into the school district’s curriculum, specifically, to “teach empathy and cooperation, reinforcing these lessons with group activities that foster teamwork and positive social behaviors.”

"It's amazing how much money school districts waste on edu-fads that sound nice but don't actually help students. On the contrary, Social Emotional Learning or SEL is often turns out to be an ideology-infused effort to turn students into foot soldiers for social justice and collectivism. Teaching empathy sounds good until the lesson is about how girls must accept males in their private spaces in order to show empathy and be inclusive," PDE Director of Outreach Erika Sanzi told Townhall.

Tags: PARENTAL RIGHTS EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Blinken: Before Trump Takes Office, 'Every Dollar We Have at Our Disposal Will Be Pushed to..." Matt Vespa
Connecticut Teacher Resigns After Video of Her Threatening to Kill Trump Voters Goes Viral Leah Barkoukis
The 'Bonkers' Plan to Set Up Matt Gaetz As Attorney General Matt Vespa
Revealed: How Bob Casey and His Lawyers Are Trying to Steal an Election He's Lost Guy Benson
Trump's Magnificent Beginning Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Advertisement