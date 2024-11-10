Abhorrent: Woman Reveals She Aborted Her 20-Week-Old Unborn Baby

In an interview with 60 Minutes, a Texas woman revealed that she had an abortion during her second trimester of pregnancy, when her unborn child was 20 weeks old.

The woman, Dani Mathisen, is a doctor in the state. In 2021, she was 25-years-old and married to her high school sweetheart when she learned that she was expecting. At 20 weeks, a scan showed that the baby had a “lethal” condition.

“Her brain was not formed correctly. She only had one kidney. Her spine was so bent that it put pressure on her heart,” Mathisen said. “My daughter that I planned out to a tee, and we had already started to get little outfits and bath toys, was going to die.”

“It wasn't a question as to what we were going to do. It was a question of how we were going to do it without getting arrested,” she added, referring to the state’s pro-life law that does not allow abortion in cases where the baby has a fetal abnormality.

Mathisen’s mother, who is also a doctor, made an abortion appointment for her daughter in New Mexico.

“We paid for the abortion in cash so that there wasn't a paper trail of our Texas credit cards paying for an abortion,” Mathisen said.

In 2023, Mathisen joined a lawsuit with 19 other women who wanted to obtain abortions in Texas. The Texas Supreme Court rejected their case.