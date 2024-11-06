The View: Kamala Would Have Won If We Had Regulated Social Media

There’s been no shortage of unhinged moments from “The View” following Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat in the 2024 election.

As Sarah covered, co-host Sunny Hostin harped on the fact that her daughter will not be able to access abortion and will have “fewer rights” than she did.

As predicted, The View's Sunny Hostin is handling Kamala Harris’ loss well. pic.twitter.com/mzrNwItvHm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

She then said that Harris ran a “flawless” campaign. Perhaps she meant to say “failing” campaign.

Later on the show, the ladies of “The View” claimed that Harris would have won the election “if we could regulate social media.”

“It would help if we could regulate social media because one of the biggest defenders is DC and Congress have not been able to do one thing in regard to the rogue corporations,” Sara Haines said.

The View: Kamala Harris would’ve won “if we could regulate social media.”



How tone deaf is the MSM? These people want to silence your free speech to "save democracy" pic.twitter.com/g37BfKw9fa — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) November 6, 2024

As Sarah also mentioned, former co-host Meghan McCain called out the show for not having anyone pro-Trump on the show.

In an X post, McCain called it “actual malfeasance” that the network failed to have a guest on its post-Election Day show who isn’t “repulsed by [Trump] supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular.”

“One thing I learned from going through my dad’s brain cancer journey is that at a certain point, you really have to rely on faith and know everything is in God's hands. I hope all sides show grace, and this can be an opportunity to come together as Americans and start healing,” she continued.