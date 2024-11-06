Where Is Kamala Harris?
Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 06, 2024 12:30 PM
It’s official: Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States. And the liberals are having meltdowns so big not even the red wave could drown it out. 

The ladies of "The View" have spoken, and they are deeply disturbed that Vice President Kamala Harris did not win— and even more concerned that Trump is going take away women’s rights. 

Co-host Sunny Hostin reacted grimly to the news, saying she is concerned about the working class, her retired mother, the elderly and their Social Security, her children's future, and especially her daughter, who she says has fewer rights than she did. 

However, let me point out that since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, abortion has been left up to the individual states. So that means, if Harris had won, she still would not have been able to do anything if, say, Florida wanted to ban abortion. In addition, this election cycle, Trump took a very moderate stance on the issue, saying he did not support a federal ban. But to no surprise, that doesn't fit their narrative. 

Co-host Joy Behar shockingly admitted that the election was too big to rig. She seemed to gain some common sense and acknowledged that the people had spoken, saying, “That the system worked.” 

In case you care at all about what Whoopie Goldberg had to say, she thought Harris did an excellent job for only being the Democratic nominee for two months. 

Let the blame game begin! The ladies of The View were quick to blame something other than the VP herself for Harris's loss. 

On Wednesday, former co-host Meghan McCain called out the show for not having a single woman who voted for Trump to share their perspective on the election results.

In an X post, McCain called it “actual malfeasance” that the network failed to have a guest on its post-Election Day show who isn’t “repulsed by [Trump] supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular.”

“One thing I learned from going through my dad’s brain cancer journey is that at a certain point, you really have to rely on faith and know everything is in God's hands. I hope all sides show grace, and this can be an opportunity to come together as Americans and start healing,” she continued. 

